$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.54 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 271,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $2,739,757.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,667,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,545,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,958,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,966,000 after acquiring an additional 262,605 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,449,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 725.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,370,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 2,083,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 2.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

