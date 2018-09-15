-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Identiv Inc (INVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). Identiv reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Identiv in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Maxim Group started coverage on Identiv in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. 23,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,980. The stock has a market cap of $96.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Identiv stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Identiv worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

