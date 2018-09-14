Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 32.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,530 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,258,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, MED upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.32.

In other news, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $2,275,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,575 shares of company stock valued at $9,043,907 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $77.75 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 73.48%.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

