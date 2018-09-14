Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,462 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 12,150.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 40.8% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE opened at $65.96 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.