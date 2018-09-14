ZelCash (ZEL) Price Tops $0.0344 on Top Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $6,053.00 worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.05 or 0.03001178 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00562746 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00028923 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015242 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00022161 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033469 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00918701 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018965 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013436 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 37,141,250 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

