Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,197 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TTEC worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 171,139 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,398,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 36.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 75,393 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth $9,166,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth $5,052,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. TTEC has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,176.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. TTEC Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $349.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.73 million. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.