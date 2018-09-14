Zebra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1,029.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 23.06%. analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director George M. Marcus sold 33,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,342,073.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,490.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 52,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,850,631.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,474,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,580,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,260,414 shares of company stock worth $49,052,911. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

