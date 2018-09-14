Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAYO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Zayo Group by 60.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,871,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zayo Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,301 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zayo Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,920,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the period. Sandia Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zayo Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,310,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Zayo Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,746,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,157,000 after purchasing an additional 680,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZAYO opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zayo Group news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $41,001.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,782.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO John F. Jr. Waters sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $81,137.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,521 shares of company stock worth $11,197,143. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ZAYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zayo Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zayo Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

