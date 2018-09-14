Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Rubicon Project (RUBI) to Hold

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “The Rubicon Project, Inc. is a global technology company that focuses to automate the buying and selling of advertising. The Company’s Advertising Automation Cloud is a scalable software platform that powers and optimizes a marketplace for the real time trading of digital advertising between buyers and sellers. Its advertising automation cloud incorporates machine-learning algorithms, data processing, high volume storage, detailed analytics capabilities, and a distributed infrastructure. The Rubicon Project, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Rubicon Project has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of NYSE RUBI opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.34. The Rubicon Project has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.86 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 144.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. research analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael G. Barrett bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Rubicon Project by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,396,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 227,872 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Rubicon Project by 1,952.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,052,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,398 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 80.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,369,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 609,600 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Rubicon Project during the first quarter valued at $1,458,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in The Rubicon Project during the second quarter valued at $1,767,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

