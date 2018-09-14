Zacks Investment Research Lowers Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NHYDY opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.77. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.80%. analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

