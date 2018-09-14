Zacks Investment Research Lowers Deutsche Bank (DB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry over the past six months. During the second quarter, the bank made progress in achieving its several strategic targets laid down by the newly appointed chief executive officer, who remains confident of staging a turnaround fast. Also, Deutsche Bank’s efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses are encouraging. Recently, the bank has acquired an equity stake in ModoPayments to further expand its transaction banking franchise. However, its profitability remains threatened by a stressed operating environment and sluggish growth of the European economy. Also, margins continue to remain under pressure owing to low interest rates. Moreover, litigation issues related to past misconducts continue and legal costs might deter bottom-line growth.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Deutsche Bank from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Deutsche Bank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.37. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $20.23.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 20.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 44.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 11.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 49.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

