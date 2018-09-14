Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

BIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup set a $43.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.75 to $46.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $39.44 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.00 million. equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,053,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178,462 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,335,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,513,000 after purchasing an additional 607,582 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,789,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,379,000 after purchasing an additional 661,924 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,199,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,462,000 after purchasing an additional 63,515 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,193,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

