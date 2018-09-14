Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Quaker Chemical (KWR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

KWR has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. B. Riley set a $170.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.20.

NYSE KWR opened at $188.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.78. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $192.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $221.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph A. Berquist sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total value of $190,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,753.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph A. Berquist sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total transaction of $85,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,414 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 391.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth $237,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $253,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 29.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $298,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

