Zacks Investment Management Cuts Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,317 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.11% of United Community Banks worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,541,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,006,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,855,000 after buying an additional 944,889 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $130.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

UCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

