Zacks: First Bank (FRBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Bank an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRBA. BidaskClub raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Bank by 1,278.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 57.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the second quarter worth about $295,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. First Bank has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $237.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.51.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. equities analysts expect that First Bank will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

