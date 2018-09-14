Zacks: Brokerages Set $6.50 Price Target for Dolphin Entertainment Inc (DLPN)

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $6.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Dolphin Entertainment an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on DLPN shares. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Dolphin Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dolphin Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.64% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolphin Entertainment stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 1,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,608. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 8.62. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a return on equity of 75.55% and a net margin of 17.98%. equities analysts expect that Dolphin Entertainment will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

