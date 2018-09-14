Zacks: Brokerages Set $59.00 Price Target for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock (JW.A)

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock (NYSE:JW.A) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock’s rating score has improved by 22.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $59.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.91 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. CJS Securities upgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

JW.A stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.60. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.93. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock (NYSE:JW.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.86 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts expect that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising.

