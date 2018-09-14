Zacks: Brokerages Expect USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) to report sales of $44.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for USA Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.50 million and the lowest is $44.10 million. USA Technologies posted sales of $34.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Technologies will report full-year sales of $138.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.07 million to $138.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $176.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $168.61 million to $183.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow USA Technologies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 811,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 71,956 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,369,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,600,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of USA Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 134,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of USA Technologies by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USAT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.01 million, a PE ratio of -555.00 and a beta of 0.59. USA Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $16.83.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

