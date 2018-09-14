Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saia Inc (SAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.02. Saia posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.95 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Saia from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Saia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $76,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.40. 150,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.80. Saia has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $87.05.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

