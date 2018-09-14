Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.11. Nextera Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.31 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 8.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Howard Weil reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 124.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $208,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $212,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $228,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEP stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $50.66.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

