Zacks: Brokerages Expect Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Good Times Restaurants’ earnings. Good Times Restaurants also reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Good Times Restaurants will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Good Times Restaurants.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTIM shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Good Times Restaurants from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ GTIM traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 million, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Good Times Restaurants worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in restaurant business in the United States. It operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale ?small box' restaurant concept.

