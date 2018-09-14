Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) to Post $0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.76.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,814,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,214,240. The company has a market capitalization of $225.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $48.06.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Irving Tan sold 68,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $3,236,433.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,150.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $3,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 720,930 shares in the company, valued at $34,027,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,150 shares of company stock worth $9,557,825 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,004,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,539,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,958,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,764,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,581,000 after purchasing an additional 909,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,192,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,359 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,447,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,482,280,000 after purchasing an additional 499,099 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

