Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp (BLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $639.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will report sales of $639.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $625.90 million and the highest is $644.90 million. TopBuild posted sales of $489.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $605.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.43 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. KeyCorp set a $81.00 price objective on TopBuild and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

In related news, VP John S. Peterson sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $145,827.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,878.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Buck sold 17,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $1,375,088.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,314,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,356,000 after buying an additional 244,583 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $68,649,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $67,350,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in TopBuild by 35.7% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 622,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,664,000 after buying an additional 163,768 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 74.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 541,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after buying an additional 231,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.36. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $57.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

