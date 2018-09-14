Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Tableau Software Inc Class A’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Tableau Software Inc Class A reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc Class A will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tableau Software Inc Class A.

Get Tableau Software Inc Class A alerts:

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.33.

Shares of DATA stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $115.55. The stock had a trading volume of 697,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,546. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 1.23. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $118.08.

In other Tableau Software Inc Class A news, CFO Damon A. Fletcher sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $41,831.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,629.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $381,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,585,598.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 969,063 shares of company stock valued at $100,306,003. 28.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Tableau Software Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Tableau Software Inc Class A during the first quarter worth about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tableau Software Inc Class A during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tableau Software Inc Class A during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Tableau Software Inc Class A during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Inc Class A Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.