Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Francesca’s Holdings Corp (FRAN) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Francesca’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Francesca’s posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Francesca’s will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Francesca’s.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Francesca’s had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FRAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Francesca’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Francesca’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Francesca’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Francesca’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Francesca’s by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 261,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Francesca’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

FRAN stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $4.06. 120,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,535. Francesca’s has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $133.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.04.

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

