Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.07 Million

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report sales of $11.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.04 million to $11.10 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $10.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $44.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.60 million to $44.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $46.80 million to $47.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 million.

FFNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of First Financial Northwest in a report on Friday, July 27th. FIG Partners cut First Financial Northwest from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other First Financial Northwest news, Director Gary F. Faull sold 12,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $213,310.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 21,811 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

FFNW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. 34 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,184. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply