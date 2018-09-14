Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.07 Million

Analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report sales of $11.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.04 million to $11.10 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $10.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $44.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.60 million to $44.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $46.80 million to $47.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 million.

FFNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of First Financial Northwest in a report on Friday, July 27th. FIG Partners cut First Financial Northwest from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other First Financial Northwest news, Director Gary F. Faull sold 12,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $213,310.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 21,811 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

FFNW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. 34 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,184. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

