Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) to Post $0.25 EPS

Analysts expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Comtech Telecomm. reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comtech Telecomm..

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMTL. BidaskClub cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.46 million, a PE ratio of 99.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 242,849 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 320,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 181,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c.

