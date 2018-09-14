Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $8.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $9.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ALV. Longbow Research set a $168.00 price target on Autoliv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autoliv to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Autoliv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on Autoliv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.55.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 42,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,812,993.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,958,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $423,729,000 after acquiring an additional 186,407 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 257.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 86,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 62,247 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 64.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,312,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 122.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 40,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 301.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $87.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $115.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.