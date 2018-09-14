Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate At Home Group Inc (HOME) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. At Home Group reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. At Home Group had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HOME has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of At Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

At Home Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. 23,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,274. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, major shareholder Starr Investment Holdings, Llc sold 4,591,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $152,035,292.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 30,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $1,100,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,609.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,894,571 shares of company stock valued at $162,954,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in At Home Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 34,635.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 798,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 796,273 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

