Zacks: Bank Ozk (OZK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.38 (Buy) from the twelve brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk’s rating score has declined by 16.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $51.40 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.90 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank Ozk an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank Ozk in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Bank Ozk from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.81. 2,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,576. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $252.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 12.05%. sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank Ozk stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

