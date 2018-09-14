Zacks: Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Will Announce Earnings of $4.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will report earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.21 and the highest is $4.57. Northrop Grumman posted earnings of $3.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $16.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.71 to $17.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.35 to $19.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.16.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $1,351,315.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,331. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 31,477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 777,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 439,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,134,000 after purchasing an additional 405,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,922,000 after purchasing an additional 363,407 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 408,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,633,000 after purchasing an additional 303,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $303.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $264.69 and a 12-month high of $360.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

