Zacks: Analysts Expect National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $377.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) will post sales of $377.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $379.10 million and the lowest is $375.20 million. National Vision reported sales of $346.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $385.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on National Vision from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Vision from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other National Vision news, SVP Chris Beasley sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $242,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $444,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 450 shares of company stock valued at $18,146 and sold 16,585,169 shares valued at $634,635,481. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 41.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth $249,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth $267,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 225.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 69.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,598. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

