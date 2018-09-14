Zacks: Analysts Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce sales of $8.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.20 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $30.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.13 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $29.33 billion to $33.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.52.

In related news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $4,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,508.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,604,100 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 199,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7,994.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.46. 1,661,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,291,060. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Micron Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

