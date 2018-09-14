Zacks: Analysts Expect Flow International Corp (FLOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $521.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Flow International Corp (NASDAQ:FLOW) to post sales of $521.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flow International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $519.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $525.00 million. Flow International reported sales of $491.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flow International will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flow International.

Flow International (NASDAQ:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $531.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.80 million.

FLOW opened at $48.40 on Friday. Flow International has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $54.92.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

