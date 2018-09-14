Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB) to Announce -$0.87 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) will post ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. Selecta Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 150.84% and a negative net margin of 31,556.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SELB. ValuEngine raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 254,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 176,111 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,274,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, Proxima Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,075,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.15. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,731. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $314.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -3.39. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.02.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes synthetic vaccine particles (SPV)-enabled enzyme, oncology, and gene therapies. The company's lead product is SEL-212 that in Phase II clinical trial to treat severe gout patients and resolve their symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.