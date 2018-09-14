Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.26 Million

Brokerages expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will post $281.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.90 million and the lowest is $278.50 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $257.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.26 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 532,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

