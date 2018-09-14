Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Bancorp Inc (GNBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Green Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Bancorp.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 million. Green Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 19.41%.

GNBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Green Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Green Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Green Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Bancorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,553,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,746,000 after acquiring an additional 526,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Green Bancorp by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 155,839 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Green Bancorp by 15,037.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 633,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 629,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Green Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 341,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNBC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.10. Green Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Green Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

About Green Bancorp

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

