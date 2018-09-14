Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc (GMS) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.01. GMS reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $778.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.61 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.18%. GMS’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price objective on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.55.

NYSE:GMS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.58. 583,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,494. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. GMS has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

In other news, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $389,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,333,414.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky bought 1,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $26,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,211 shares of company stock valued at $302,199. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in GMS during the second quarter worth about $1,890,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in GMS during the second quarter worth about $429,000. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in GMS during the second quarter worth about $1,558,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the second quarter worth about $1,774,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 58.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after buying an additional 117,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

