Yext Inc (YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread Sells 20,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $514,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $498,600.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $529,600.00.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $496,400.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $471,000.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $435,400.00.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $441,600.00.

On Thursday, July 26th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $445,800.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $375,400.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $385,200.00.

YEXT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. 952,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,564. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.67 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Yext by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

