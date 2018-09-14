Xerox Sees Unusually High Options Volume (XRX)

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 20,933 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,263% compared to the average daily volume of 1,536 call options.
Shares of XRX opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Xerox has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.27.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Xerox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Chairman Keith Cozza bought 50,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $1,271,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herve Tessler sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $431,239.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,861.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Xerox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 924,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Xerox by 455.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ivory Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ivory Investment Management LLC now owns 768,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.
