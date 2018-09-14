Xerox Sees Unusually High Options Volume (XRX)

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 20,933 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,263% compared to the average daily volume of 1,536 call options.

Shares of XRX opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Xerox has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Xerox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Cozza bought 50,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $1,271,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herve Tessler sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $431,239.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,861.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Xerox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 924,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Xerox by 455.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ivory Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ivory Investment Management LLC now owns 768,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.