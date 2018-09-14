XBiotech (XBIT) Shares Up 26.4%

Shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) shot up 26.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $2.92. 678,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 808% from the average session volume of 74,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

In related news, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 62,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $248,845.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,177 shares of company stock valued at $537,588. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 47.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 479.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 73,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

