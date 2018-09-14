XBiotech Inc (XBIT) Director Sells $22,754.10 in Stock

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 6,234 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $22,754.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,874,187 shares in the company, valued at $14,140,782.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
W Thorpe Mckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 6th, W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 3,340 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $13,326.60.
XBIT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,665. XBiotech Inc has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $5.80.
About XBiotech
XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.
