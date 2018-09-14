XBiotech Inc (XBIT) Director Sells $22,754.10 in Stock

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 6,234 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $22,754.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,874,187 shares in the company, valued at $14,140,782.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Thorpe Mckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XBiotech alerts:

On Monday, August 6th, W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 3,340 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $13,326.60.

XBIT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,665. XBiotech Inc has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in XBiotech during the second quarter worth $154,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in XBiotech by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in XBiotech by 47.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in XBiotech by 479.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 73,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in XBiotech during the second quarter worth $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.