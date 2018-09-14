WSFS Financial (WSFS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.63 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 13.02%. equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

In other WSFS Financial news, CFO Dominic C. Canuso bought 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $207,792.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,730.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $2,046,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,868 shares of company stock worth $11,164,987. Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $862,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 34,561 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,063,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,658,000 after buying an additional 88,373 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

