Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Takes $14.68 Million Position in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 214,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,681,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of HollyFrontier at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,700,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,291,000 after acquiring an additional 79,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HollyFrontier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,360,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,351,000 after acquiring an additional 82,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HollyFrontier by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,107,000 after acquiring an additional 473,166 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 31.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,753,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,021,000 after acquiring an additional 415,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in HollyFrontier by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,626,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,562,000 after acquiring an additional 88,397 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Argus boosted their price target on HollyFrontier to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Shares of HFC opened at $71.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.38.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

