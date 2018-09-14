Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Takes $13.17 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 139,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $195,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $203,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $240,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $262,000.

BMRN opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.83. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.99 and a beta of 1.63.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,195,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elaine J. Heron sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $96,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,617 shares of company stock worth $7,738,695 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

