Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Invests $16.60 Million in Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Stock

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 126,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Impax Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 266.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $126.03 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

In other news, insider Gretchen Koback-Pursel sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total transaction of $117,754.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $118,021.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francesco Trapani purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,435,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TIF shares. Oppenheimer lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tiffany & Co. to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

