Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Invests $12.11 Million in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Stock

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Varian Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 28,765.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100,393 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAR stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.34 and a 1 year high of $130.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 4.07%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $312,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $1,108,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,884.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,678,785 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

