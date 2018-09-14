Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Financial Engines Inc (FNGN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNGN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Engines during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Financial Engines during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Financial Engines during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Financial Engines by 90.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Financial Engines during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FNGN opened at $44.95 on Friday. Financial Engines Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Financial Engines news, COO John Bunch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,754 shares in the company, valued at $933,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Engines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Financial Engines Company Profile

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

