Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,081 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goodrich Petroleum were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $109,000. ZPR Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $13.39 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million.

Goodrich Petroleum Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

