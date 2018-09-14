Wipro (WIT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WIT. HSBC raised Wipro from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine lowered Wipro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura raised Wipro from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wipro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSE WIT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,859. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 14.66%. analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 31.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wipro by 165.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Wipro by 7,144.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 26,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at $146,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

